2,600 adults supported by COPE Galway last year

COPE Galway came to the assistance of almost 2,600 adults who were experiencing homelessness, domestic violence or at risk of isolation last year.

The organisation works to improve quality of life for women and children experiencing domestic abuse, those affected by homelessness, and older people in need of nutritional and social support.

The group launched its annual report for 2018 today at the Harbour Hotel.

The report showed the group worked with 949 adults and 457 children affected by homelessness during the period.

It also provided services to 457 women and their children who were experiencing domestic abuse.

COPE Galway also produced and delivered over 59,000 meals to older people in need of nutritional and social support.

At today’s launch, human rights lawyer Simone George delivered a keynote address where she said the new 2019 Domestic Violence Act is a revolutionary piece of legislation.

Jacqui Horan, CEO of Cope Galway said the group is working with some of the most vulnerable people in the local community and called on the Galway public to support its work on the ground.

