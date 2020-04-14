260 people reach out to county council’s Covid-19 helpline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 260 people have reached out to Galway County Council’s Covid-19 helpline which helps to link at-risk members of the community with local supports.

The helpline is run by the Galway County Community Response Forum and assists those in need with accessing supports such as the collection and delivery of groceries and prescriptions, the provision of hot meals and transport to medical appointments.

Since the phoneline was established on March 31st, 40 per cent of calls relate to grocery deliveries, 10 per cent relate to non-emergency medical supports and 46 per cent relate to general concerns about Covid-19 including income concerns and access to information.

The freephone can be reached at 1800-92-88-94 from Monday to Sunday between 9am and 6pm.