26 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 769 nationally and 2 deaths

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

These 2 deaths occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,587 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th March, the HPSC has been notified of 769* confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 230,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 381 are men / 378 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 284 in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 18th, 654,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 478,725 people have received their first dose
  • 175,526 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 230,599 reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases**(to midnight 20Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 20Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 20Mar2021)
Ireland769587155.37395
Offaly4726410.5320
Longford149296121
Kildare4437249554
Dublin284251229.23,088
Meath4532215.3420
Donegal6730211.7337
Roscommon1810154.9100
Carlow56147.584
Waterford3217145.5169
Tipperary3020141225
Westmeath1710138.6123
Galway2628135.2349
Louth1011134.2173
Wexford2019122.2183
Limerick3615121.1236
Sligo96100.766
Wicklow8991.3130
Cavan<5785.365
Laois1088572
Mayo647294
Monaghan027043
Clare6553.964
Kerry6652.878
Cork181546.6253
Leitrim<5137.412
Kilkenny6336.336

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence is 81
  • 5-day moving average is 587

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR