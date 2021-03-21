26 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 769 nationally and 2 deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
These 2 deaths occurred in March.
There has been a total of 4,587 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 20th March, the HPSC has been notified of 769* confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 230,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 381 are men / 378 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 284 in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 18th, 654,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 478,725 people have received their first dose
- 175,526 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 230,599 reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases**(to midnight 20Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 20Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days(to 20Mar2021)
|Ireland
|769
|587
|155.3
|7395
|Offaly
|47
|26
|410.5
|320
|Longford
|14
|9
|296
|121
|Kildare
|44
|37
|249
|554
|Dublin
|284
|251
|229.2
|3,088
|Meath
|45
|32
|215.3
|420
|Donegal
|67
|30
|211.7
|337
|Roscommon
|18
|10
|154.9
|100
|Carlow
|5
|6
|147.5
|84
|Waterford
|32
|17
|145.5
|169
|Tipperary
|30
|20
|141
|225
|Westmeath
|17
|10
|138.6
|123
|Galway
|26
|28
|135.2
|349
|Louth
|10
|11
|134.2
|173
|Wexford
|20
|19
|122.2
|183
|Limerick
|36
|15
|121.1
|236
|Sligo
|9
|6
|100.7
|66
|Wicklow
|8
|9
|91.3
|130
|Cavan
|<5
|7
|85.3
|65
|Laois
|10
|8
|85
|72
|Mayo
|6
|4
|72
|94
|Monaghan
|0
|2
|70
|43
|Clare
|6
|5
|53.9
|64
|Kerry
|6
|6
|52.8
|78
|Cork
|18
|15
|46.6
|253
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|37.4
|12
|Kilkenny
|6
|3
|36.3
|36
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence is 81
- 5-day moving average is 587