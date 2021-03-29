26 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway; 539 nationwide with 1 additional death

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,667 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 28th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,078* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 288 are men / 249 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 262 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 26th 2021, 786,569 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 567,023 people have received their first dose
  • 219,546 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 235,078 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 28Mar2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 28Mar2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Mar2021 to 28Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (15Mar2021 to 28Mar2021)
Ireland539591163.77,796
Offaly2127455.4355
Donegal1736282449
Dublin262249248.93,353
Westmeath3021218.5194
Kildare3239217.1483
Meath2129215.3420
Longford97212.987
Laois1615180.6153
Tipperary818166.7266
Cavan1413157.5120
Louth1318156201
Wexford816146.3219
Roscommon<56131.785
Waterford<57120.5140
Galway2618117.8304
Wicklow<514111.6159
Limerick171899193
Carlow<5298.456
Mayo9965.185
Leitrim<5262.420
Sligo<516140
Clare<5558.970
Kilkenny<5447.447
Monaghan<5245.628
Cork151840.9222
Kerry<5131.847

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 84.2
  • 5-day moving average 591

