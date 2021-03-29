26 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway; 539 nationwide with 1 additional death

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 4,667 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 28th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,078* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 288 are men / 249 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 262 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 26th 2021, 786,569 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 567,023 people have received their first dose
- 219,546 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 235,078 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 28Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 28Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Mar2021 to 28Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (15Mar2021 to 28Mar2021)
|Ireland
|539
|591
|163.7
|7,796
|Offaly
|21
|27
|455.4
|355
|Donegal
|17
|36
|282
|449
|Dublin
|262
|249
|248.9
|3,353
|Westmeath
|30
|21
|218.5
|194
|Kildare
|32
|39
|217.1
|483
|Meath
|21
|29
|215.3
|420
|Longford
|9
|7
|212.9
|87
|Laois
|16
|15
|180.6
|153
|Tipperary
|8
|18
|166.7
|266
|Cavan
|14
|13
|157.5
|120
|Louth
|13
|18
|156
|201
|Wexford
|8
|16
|146.3
|219
|Roscommon
|<5
|6
|131.7
|85
|Waterford
|<5
|7
|120.5
|140
|Galway
|26
|18
|117.8
|304
|Wicklow
|<5
|14
|111.6
|159
|Limerick
|17
|18
|99
|193
|Carlow
|<5
|2
|98.4
|56
|Mayo
|9
|9
|65.1
|85
|Leitrim
|<5
|2
|62.4
|20
|Sligo
|<5
|1
|61
|40
|Clare
|<5
|5
|58.9
|70
|Kilkenny
|<5
|4
|47.4
|47
|Monaghan
|<5
|2
|45.6
|28
|Cork
|15
|18
|40.9
|222
|Kerry
|<5
|1
|31.8
|47
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 84.2
- 5-day moving average 591