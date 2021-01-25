26 new cases in Galway, 1372 nationally and 7 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years.

There has been a total of 2,977 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 24th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 188,923* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 616 are men / 751 are women
  • 56% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 41 years old
  • 502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 188,923 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases(to midnight 24Jan2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases~(to 24Jan2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 24an2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 24Jan2021)
Ireland1,372 1,926 766.2 36,486
Monaghan53 52 1,485.7 912
Mayo34 52 1,213.7 1,584
Louth66 82 1,151.4 1,484
Waterford75 76 990.7 1,151
Carlow9 28 978.4 557
Wexford77 81 905.7 1,356
Dublin502 673 862.7 11,624
Limerick36 73 829.1 1,616
Galway26 80 813.0 2,098
Cavan11 30 766.6 584
Donegal18 57 739.4 1,177
Meath45 84 733.7 1,431
Offaly33 38 705.5 550
Cork164 180 703.3 3,818
Kildare45 79 649.4 1,445
Laois25 24 628.1 532
Tipperary33 47 583.5 931
Clare23 28 583.2 693
Roscommon<5 11 545.4 352
Wicklow25 43 469.0 668
Kilkenny14 19 443.4 440
Westmeath17 23 417.9 371
Sligo12 21 415.0 272
Kerry15 26 403.5 596
Longford9 13 384.1 157
Leitrim<5 6 271.5 87

