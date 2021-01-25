26 new cases in Galway, 1372 nationally and 7 further deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years.

There has been a total of 2,977 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 24th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 188,923* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

616 are men / 751 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 188,923 confirmed cases reflects this.

7 Day Incidence is 296.3

5-day moving average is 1,926

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)