26 catering jobs in-sourced at GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 26 new jobs have been created in the catering section at GMIT on the Dublin Road.

The jobs have been converted from a private catering company – meaning all the transferred employees of that catering firm are now fully employed by the public service.

The announcement comes after extensive negotiations between the college and SIPTU.

It’s understood the roles are mainly as catering attendants, with three posts as chefs.

SIPTU spokesperson Mark Lohan says it makes business sense to employ the staff directly and provides for better and more secure jobs for the 26 workers.