Galway Bay fm newsroom – A further 259 people in Galway have ceased their pandemic unemployment payment this week.

10 thousand 534 people will receive the payment in the city and county this week.

In the past seven days, 6,333 people nationwide have closed their claim.

The sector with the largest number of employees returning to work is in accommodation and food services, followed by wholesale and retail trade.

This week, the pandemic unemployment payment has moved to three rates of payment.