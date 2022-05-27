258 people registered as homeless across Galway during April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 10 thousand homeless people were in emergency accommodation last month.

It’s the first time it’s passed that mark since the start of the pandemic.

In Galway, there were 258 adults registered as homeless – with a further 49 in Roscommon and Mayo.

Across the three counties, 174 of those recorded are children.

New figures released by the Department of Housing show there were 10,049 people in emergency accommodation nationwide in April.

Of those, just over 2,900 were children.

Dublin continues to have the highest numbers of people in emergency accommodation, with just under 5 thousand adults and 950 children.

That’s followed by Cork, Galway, Limerick and Meath.

1,308 families used emergency accommodation in April.