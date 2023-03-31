258 people now listed as homeless across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of homeless people in emergency accommodation has increased by almost 24 per cent in a year.

There are now almost 11,800 people homeless, including 258 people in County Galway.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing 11,742 people, including 3,373 children, now find themselves homeless.

It’s an increase of almost 24 per cent on the same month for last year.

The data, for the week of February 20th-26th, show there were 8,369 adults in emergency accommodation, an increase of 23 per cent on the figure for February last year.

In Dublin, there are 8,588 people, including 2,576 children, living in homelessness.

Meanwhile this month’s figures, when compared to January, remain relatively unchanged.