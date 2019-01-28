256 objections from land and property owners against city ring road plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 256 objections have been made by affected land or property owners subject to compulsory acquisition plans as part of the proposed city ringroad design.

The 650 million euro road project would run from Barna across to the Headford Road and Ballybrit with a new bridge and viaduct across the River Corrib.

The 256 objections have been made by affected land or property owners who would be subject to the compulsory acquisition on the motorway and/or protected road scheme.

An additional 98 submissions have been received on the proposed road development overall.

An oral hearing is expected to take place early this year.

