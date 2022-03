Galway Bay fm newsroom – 255 bikes were stolen in Galway city over the last two years.

161 bikes were taken in 2020 and a further 94 in 2021.

City council community wardens monitor and log bikes which appear to be abandoned, tagging a note which advises it will be removed by local authority staff within the next two months.

If not removed within the period, the bike is taken by community wardens and stored in a secure unit.

City councillor Niall McNelis says parts are being targeted by thieves.