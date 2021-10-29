2,549 new cases of COVID-19 nationally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 2,549 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 481 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 97 are being treated in ICU.

The chief medical officer says a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence rate amongst 5-12 year olds.

Dr Tony Holohan is urging people to take precautions if they’re socialising or going trick-or-treating this weekend.

Anyone with symptoms, however mild, is once again being urged to isolate and get tested, and not to meet up with others.