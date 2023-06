Galway Bay fm newsroom – 251 eviction notices have been issued to tenants in Galway so far this year.

It’s a slight decrease on the previous few months – with 267 notices of termination issued in Galway in the last quarter of 2023.

Nationally, the Residential Tenancies Board received over 4,700 eviction notices since January – 400 more than the previous quarter.

Galway had the third-most eviction notices in the country – Dublin had the highest at over 2,000 while Cork had over 500.