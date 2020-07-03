250 student bed development at Terryland given go ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to develop nearly 250 student bed spaces at Terryland have been given the go ahead.

The strategic housing developmenytwill be located at Coolagh Road and is led by Montane Developments (Ireland) Limited.

The development originally comprised 255 single bedrooms divided into 38 clusters, along with ancillary student facilities including communal laundry, a student gym and a student common or seminar area.

An Bord Pleanála has approved the plan however, it has reduced the number of bed spaces to 248 which will be divided into 37 clusters.

The planning authority has also stipulated that the development will only be occupied as student accommodation and should not be used for any other purpose.

Restrictions on noise levels arising from the development, as measured at the nearest dwelling, have also been put in place.

