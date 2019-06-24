250 staff to be based at new Boston Scientific facility by year end

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 250 staff are expected to be based at the new Boston Scientific facility in Ballybrit by the end of this year.

The new facility is at the site of the former Digital building and the company is investing 60 million euro in this phase of development.

The expansion facilitates increased capacity to support global product demand and also includes an industry-leading Equipment Technology Centre.

Boston Scientific Galway has a workforce of over 3,700 people covering all aspects of product design and manufacturing.

The recent opening of the new facility is part of a programme of celebrations for the company’s 25th Anniversary in Galway.

Ricky Conneely is Acting Regional Business Development Manager for the IDA West region.

He says the expansion at Boston Scientific is a direct result of global demand for its life saving medical devices.

