250 patients in Connemara awaiting appointments for Occupational Therapy services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 250 patients in the Connemara area are awaiting appointments for community occupational therapy services.

Figures released by the HSE show that 199 patients are awaiting an assessment while 51 are waiting for a review.

There are currently one full-time and three part-time community occupational therapists working in the Connemara area.

Meanwhile, there are a further two positions currently vacant in the region.

The figures were released at recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West following a query from County Councillor Daithi O Cualain.