Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 25 private dental practices registered with the HSE in Galway and Connemara to treat medical card holders.

13 are located in Galway city, nine are located in Galway East, and three are located in Galway West.

Meanwhile, HSE run community dental clinics in the county in Clifden, An Cheathrú Rua, Oughterard and Gort.

Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin raised the issue at the Regional Health Forum West.