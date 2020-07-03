25 per cent drop in new car registrations in Galway this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a 25 per cent fall in new car registrations in Galway so far this year – compared to the same period in 2019.

New figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show there were 2,194 new car registrations across the county between January and June of 2020.

This represents a fall of 747 registrations – when compared to the same period last year.

Nationally, there was a 35 per cent decline in new registrations in the six month period, while the month of June alone experienced a 28 per cent drop.

Meanwhile, used car imports have fallen by 57 per cent so far this year – dropping from over 53-thousand in 2019 to just 22-thousand in 2020.

Director General of the SIMI, Brian Cooke says new registrations are at recession level.

