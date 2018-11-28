Current track
25 nurses from overseas begin work at UHG

Written by on 28 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 25 new nurses from overseas have begun work at UHG.

The new staff started their orientation at the University Road campus this week.

153 nurses have been hired in the last year at UHG and Merlin Park and an additional 84 pre-reg student nurses have been employed.

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum West heard hospital management have 40 candidates in progress for staff nurse positions with start dates yet to be decided.

Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade says efforts must continue to recruit and retain vital nursing roles. To hear more tune in to FYI [email protected]

