31 May 2024

246 additional beds announced for Galway’s public hospitals

246 extra beds have been announced for Galway’s public hospitals over the next 7 years

The majority – 228 beds – will be put in place at University Hospital Galway, with a further 18 beds earmarked for Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

They’re part of a national announcement of 3,352 new beds – which brings the Government’s projected total of new beds by 2031 to 4,367.

But experts have been questioning if the plans are realistic, and if the beds can be delivered on time and on budget.

The INMO has also voiced criticism of the latest announcements – warning extra beds are “pointless” if there aren’t enough staff to support the increases.

