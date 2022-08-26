243 people now registered as homeless across Galway

GBFM Newsroom – 243 people across Galway are now registered as homeless – as it’s been revealed that national figures have hit a record high.

Across the western counties of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, there are 293 people without a home – including 191 children.

The previous national peak in the state was in October 2019, however with the Covid-19 pandemic extra supports and beds were put in place to ensure that people were taken out of emergency accommodation.

Despite being a slight rise from last month – it’s a very significant increase – 10,568 people in Ireland are registered as homeless and living in homeless accommodation.

The number of children growing up in hotels and B&Bs has increased by 2 per cent in the past month – it now stands at 3,137, which is the highest number of children in the situation since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien hasn’t commented on today’s report.

The total from the Department of Housing does not include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash