2,427 cases of Covid 19 reported nationally today.

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 2,427 cases of Covid 19 today.

It’s the second highest daily total since late January.

There are 449 patients hospitalised with the virus – a decrease of six on yesterday.

93 patients are in ICU with the virus – up three since Friday.

Figures for Galway Hospitals released yesterday evening shows that Galway University Hospital has again the second highest number of Patients with covid 19 with 35.

Of that number 6 are in ICU.

In Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 11 in hospital with Covid 19.

Of that figure, 2 are in ICU.