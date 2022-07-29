240 adults homeless in Galway in June

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 240 adults were registered as homeless in Galway last month.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have released their monthly homelessness report.

It found that almost 10,500 people were homeless nationwide last month, an increase of 1.6 per cent on May’s figures.

While nearly fourteen hundred families were recorded as homeless and over 3,000 children.

Wayne Stanley from the Simon Communities of Ireland says today’s figure is one the highest ever recorded: