24 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 584 cases and 20 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, 3 in February and 6 in January.
The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years.
There has been a total of 4,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 25th March, the HPSC has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*
Of the cases notified today:
- 297 are men / 286 are women
- 72% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 317 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 23rd 2021, 709,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 515,800 people have received their first dose
- 193,548 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,327 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 25Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 25Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (12Mar2021 to 25Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (12Mar2021 to 25Mar2021)
|Ireland
|584
|552
|158.1
|7530
|Offaly
|33
|30
|451.5
|352
|Donegal
|26
|37
|262.6
|418
|Dublin
|222
|234
|236.9
|3192
|Kildare
|44
|35
|227
|505
|Meath
|31
|31
|217.4
|424
|Longford
|7
|4
|185.9
|76
|Westmeath
|29
|14
|174.6
|155
|Tipperary
|15
|20
|173
|276
|Roscommon
|10
|5
|154.9
|100
|Louth
|19
|19
|152.1
|196
|Wexford
|21
|14
|146.3
|219
|Waterford
|13
|8
|137.7
|160
|Galway
|24
|20
|130.6
|337
|Laois
|15
|11
|129.9
|110
|Carlow
|<5
|3
|123
|70
|Cavan
|10
|7
|112.9
|86
|Limerick
|23
|14
|86.7
|169
|Wicklow
|<5
|7
|80
|114
|Sligo
|<5
|2
|79.3
|52
|Mayo
|10
|7
|58.2
|76
|Clare
|5
|4
|58.1
|69
|Leitrim
|0
|2
|49.9
|16
|Kilkenny
|5
|4
|46.4
|46
|Cork
|16
|16
|42.2
|229
|Kerry
|0
|2
|39.9
|59
|Monaghan
|<5
|1
|39.1
|24
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 85
- 5-day moving average 552