24 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 683 nationwide with 18 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.
There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*
Of the cases notified today:
- 324 are men / 359 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 495,824 people have received their first dose
- 184,191 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 232,164 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 23Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 23Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 23Mar2021)
|Ireland
|683
|573
|159.3
|7586
|Offaly
|30
|32
|443.8
|346
|Kildare
|49
|31
|249
|554
|Donegal
|68
|39
|246.9
|393
|Dublin
|308
|250
|239
|3,220
|Longford
|5
|6
|237.3
|97
|Meath
|35
|34
|225.1
|439
|Carlow
|<5
|6
|166.9
|95
|Roscommon
|<5
|6
|153.4
|99
|Tipperary
|23
|20
|152.3
|243
|Westmeath
|13
|10
|149.8
|133
|Galway
|24
|22
|140.3
|362
|Waterford
|<5
|13
|136
|158
|Louth
|9
|13
|134.2
|173
|Wexford
|11
|16
|130.2
|195
|Laois
|18
|10
|119.2
|101
|Wicklow
|<5
|9
|96.2
|137
|Limerick
|21
|13
|95.4
|186
|Cavan
|9
|4
|93.2
|71
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|85.5
|56
|Mayo
|11
|6
|59.8
|78
|Clare
|6
|4
|54.7
|65
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|53.1
|17
|Monaghan
|<5
|1
|48.9
|30
|Kerry
|7
|3
|48.7
|72
|Cork
|14
|16
|42.9
|233
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|33.3
|33
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 83
- 5-day moving average 573