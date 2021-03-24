24 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 683 nationwide with 18 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.

There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

  • 324 are men / 359 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 495,824 people have received their first dose
  • 184,191 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 232,164 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 23Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 23Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 23Mar2021)
Ireland683573159.37586
Offaly3032443.8346
Kildare4931249554
Donegal6839246.9393
Dublin3082502393,220
Longford56237.397
Meath3534225.1439
Carlow<56166.995
Roscommon<56153.499
Tipperary2320152.3243
Westmeath1310149.8133
Galway2422140.3362
Waterford<513136158
Louth913134.2173
Wexford1116130.2195
Laois1810119.2101
Wicklow<5996.2137
Limerick211395.4186
Cavan9493.271
Sligo<5385.556
Mayo11659.878
Clare6454.765
Leitrim<5153.117
Monaghan<5148.930
Kerry7348.772
Cork141642.9233
Kilkenny<5333.333

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 83
  • 5-day moving average 573

