13 March 2024

24 hour Status Yellow rain warning for Galway from midnight

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway from midnight tonight.

It’ll be in place for 24 hours, bringing heavy rain until midnight on Thursday night.

There are already alerts in place for other parts of country – an orange rain warning for Cork and Kerry, and a yellow for Waterford.

Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding, wave overtopping and difficult driving conditions.

More information on all of the weather warnings in place, and the times can be found here.

 

