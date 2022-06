Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 24 hour rain and thunderstorm warning for Galway is now in force

Met Eireann is warning that heavy showers or long spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places may lead to spot flooding.

The status yellow warning has just come into effect – and will remain in place until 6 tomorrow evening for Connacht and Munster

The highest rainfall is expected along the west coast on high ground