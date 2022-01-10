23,909 news cases of COVID-19

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

23,909 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the The Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of 8am today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said It is essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection. Every small action he said to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.