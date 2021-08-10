print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are almost 2,300 outstanding passport applications across Galway.

New figures, released to Sinn Fein, show that nationally, there is currently a backlog of 112 thousand applications.

The highest figure is recorded in Dublin, with over 15 thousand outstanding applications, while the lowest is in Leitrim, where there’s a backlog of 234 applications.

Galway Sinn Fein’s Louis O’Hara says the situation is down to the failure of Government to ensure sufficient support is in place during a peak period for passport applications.

The Passport Office says current average turnaround time for simple renewals is 10 working days, while first time applications must allow 40 working days.