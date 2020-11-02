23 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 767 nationwide and 2 deaths

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,917 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 1st November, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,750* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 355 are men / 411 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,750 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 01NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19OCT2020 to 01NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days (19OCT2020 to 01NOV2020)
IRELAND767248.011,808
Cavan9563.2429
Meath47482.5941
Sligo12332.6218
Westmeath18309.8275
Donegal21309.7493
Louth7298.7385
Galway23283.3731
Cork84278.21,510
Carlow15275.8157
Monaghan<5273.7168
Limerick34262.7512
Kildare21231.0514
Mayo10229.9300
Roscommon24227.8147
Longford<5227.593
Dublin321227.23,061
Clare8210.4250
Laois18201.9171
Waterford13201.4234
Kerry15199.7295
Wexford7171.0256
Offaly9159.1124
Kilkenny18142.1141
Tipperary16130.4208
Wicklow8115.1164
Leitrim<596.731
print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR