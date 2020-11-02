23 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 767 nationwide and 2 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,917 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 1st November, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,750* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

355 are men / 411 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,750 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 01NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19OCT2020 to 01NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (19OCT2020 to 01NOV2020) IRELAND 767 248.0 11,808 Cavan 9 563.2 429 Meath 47 482.5 941 Sligo 12 332.6 218 Westmeath 18 309.8 275 Donegal 21 309.7 493 Louth 7 298.7 385 Galway 23 283.3 731 Cork 84 278.2 1,510 Carlow 15 275.8 157 Monaghan <5 273.7 168 Limerick 34 262.7 512 Kildare 21 231.0 514 Mayo 10 229.9 300 Roscommon 24 227.8 147 Longford <5 227.5 93 Dublin 321 227.2 3,061 Clare 8 210.4 250 Laois 18 201.9 171 Waterford 13 201.4 234 Kerry 15 199.7 295 Wexford 7 171.0 256 Offaly 9 159.1 124 Kilkenny 18 142.1 141 Tipperary 16 130.4 208 Wicklow 8 115.1 164 Leitrim <5 96.7 31