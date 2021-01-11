225 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 4929 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,352 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 10th January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 152,539* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

2,250 are men / 2,641 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

1,513 in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and the remaining 1,871 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,582 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 146 are in ICU. 156 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “While we are seeing the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates, the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day. We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again. That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better.”

“The best way forward now is for all of us to stay at home. Staying at home and cutting your contacts right down to only those in your immediate household is the one vital way we will protect our healthcare system as it struggles with the burdens brought on by this surge in COVID-19 infections.”

Dr Michael Power, HSE Clinical Lead for Intensive Care, said: “Over the past weeks, we have seen a swift and sharp spike in admissions into critical care units across the country. As of this morning, we have 146 people sadly in ICU. This is nearing the springtime peak of 155 people in critical care. The potential long-term impacts on these patients’ health is stark and significant. ICUs are not where we want anyone to be. They are our very last line of defence against COVID-19. The best way we can protect our ICU capacity and those that work in them is to stay at home.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: “The alarming level of disease is unprecedented in terms of our experience of the levels of COVID-19 in the community. We are seeing numbers of cases per day, and numbers in hospital, that we just could not have comprehended prior to Christmas. The tools to address this accelerated growth rate are in our hands and we know from experience how we can significantly suppress transmission of the virus.

“We are beginning to see the first signs of the impact of the latest public health measures, with test positivity falling and case numbers starting to stabilise, but this will only continue if every one of us is committed to following the public health advice to stay at home and work from home as much as possible. This is vital in order to make significant headway over the next 7 days and to reduce the pressure on our health services and healthcare colleagues”.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said: “Further testing of COVID-19 samples indicates that the UK variant continues to account for an increasing number of cases– more than 40% of the positive cases tested in the last 7 days can be traced back to this variant. The greater risk of infection posed by this new variant increases the risk of transmission of the disease in the community. Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for vigilance in our individual response to the disease, which is spread through close proximity to others. This virus cannot spread when households do not mix together, when social gatherings do not occur and when people stay at home for all but essential reasons.”

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said: “The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine programme is underway. The recent authorisation of the 2nd COVID-19 vaccine for Europe, Moderna, and the latest news on the Astra Zeneca approval process gives us cause for hope for rapid community vaccination against COVID-19 in coming months. Every time we wash our hands, wear a face covering and keep a two metre distance from others, we are protecting the most vulnerable in our society and our frontline healthcare workers and giving all of us much needed additional time for more vaccines to be administered.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 152,539 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 10Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28Dec2020 to 10Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (28Dec2020 to 10Jan2021) Ireland 4,929 1378.7 65,650 Monaghan 160 2687.9 1,650 Louth 205 2319.9 2,990 Limerick 320 2032.3 3,961 Waterford 68 1667.3 1,937 Wexford 305 1641.0 2,457 Dublin 1,513 1568.0 21,127 Cavan 37 1495.2 1,139 Donegal 157 1493.8 2,378 Carlow 78 1473.7 839 Cork 695 1457.3 7,911 Clare 114 1427.4 1,696 Mayo 185 1303.4 1,701 Kilkenny 39 1194.2 1,185 Meath 124 1179.2 2,300 Sligo 22 1147.5 752 Kerry 66 1095.4 1,618 Kildare 154 1029.2 2,290 Offaly 33 933.8 728 Longford 7 917.5 375 Laois 63 911.5 772 Tipperary 127 860.5 1,373 Roscommon 72 821.1 530 Galway 225 815.7 2,105

NOTE:

7-day incidence 935.6

5-day moving average 6,283