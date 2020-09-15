220 thousand euro worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Galway in the last 12 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 220 thousand euro worth of cocaine and heroin have been seized in Galway over the last 12 months.

The figures were released at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week and were described as “alarming” by the Chief Superintendent Tom Curley.

Between September 2019 and the start of this month over 80 thousand euro worth of cocaine and 141 thousand euro of heroin were seized in the county.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley has described these figures as “alarming,” given the tight restrictions on social gathering during the height Covid-19 lockdown.

144 thousand euro worth of cannabis has been seized in County Galway over the last 12 months – Gardai have confirmed that the majority of these seizures were associated with grow houses.

Overall, the county’s crime figures have dropped across a number categories during the period.

Fatal road collisions are down 50 percent from 4 to 2, serious injury due to road accidents have dropped by 60 percent from 42 to 17, while drink driving has dropped by 2 percent from 264 to 260 – a figure which Gardai say is worrying.

