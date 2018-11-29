22 temporary Gardai to be drafted in to city for Christmas season

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 22 probationary Gardai will be drafted into Galway city on the run-up to Christmas with a focus on roads policing.

The extra resources will begin work in the city on Monday as the city gears up for the festive season, and will remain in Galway until January.

A total of 117 Gardaí have been temporarily allocated to Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Drogheda for high-visibility roads policing as part of Operation Surround.

The extra resources will have a particular focus on illegal parking around the city environs.

More checkpoints will also be rolled out natiowide over the festive season this year to discourage people from getting behind the wheel after having a drink.