22 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway with 306 new cases nationwide and 1 additional death

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.



There has been a total of 2,053 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Sunday 29th November, the HPSC has been notified of 306 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 72,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 148 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 3 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 72,544 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)