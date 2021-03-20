22 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 525 nationally and 9 deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
7 deaths occurred in March, and 2 deaths occurred in February.
The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 64 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 4,585 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 19th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 255 are men / 265 are women
- 68% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 266 in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties. *
As of 8am today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 17th, 639,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 468,328 people have received their first dose
- 171,258 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases**(to midnight 19Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 19Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days(to 19Mar2021)
|Ireland
|525
|503
|150.2
|7152
|Offaly
|25
|17
|388.7
|303
|Longford
|7
|7
|276.5
|113
|Kildare
|17
|31
|237.7
|529
|Dublin
|266
|226
|224
|3018
|Meath
|33
|28
|210.7
|411
|Donegal
|24
|20
|177.8
|283
|Carlow
|<5
|6
|154.6
|88
|Louth
|13
|12
|142
|183
|Tipperary
|13
|16
|134.1
|214
|Roscommon
|9
|7
|133.2
|86
|Galway
|22
|25
|132.1
|341
|Waterford
|12
|12
|123.9
|144
|Westmeath
|<5
|9
|123.9
|110
|Wexford
|29
|17
|118.2
|177
|Limerick
|<5
|9
|116.5
|227
|Wicklow
|8
|10
|103.2
|147
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|90
|59
|Laois
|5
|7
|83.8
|71
|Cavan
|5
|8
|80.1
|61
|Mayo
|<5
|3
|77.4
|101
|Monaghan
|<5
|2
|73.3
|45
|Kerry
|0
|6
|56.9
|84
|Clare
|<5
|5
|53.9
|64
|Cork
|21
|14
|45.7
|248
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|34.3
|11
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|34.3
|34
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence is 72.9
- 5-day moving average is 503