22 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 525 nationally and 9 deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

7 deaths occurred in March, and 2 deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 64 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,585 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 19th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

255 are men / 265 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

266 in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties. *

As of 8am today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 17th, 639,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

468,328 people have received their first dose

171,258 people have received their second dose

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases**(to midnight 19Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 19Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days(to 19Mar2021) Ireland 525 503 150.2 7152 Offaly 25 17 388.7 303 Longford 7 7 276.5 113 Kildare 17 31 237.7 529 Dublin 266 226 224 3018 Meath 33 28 210.7 411 Donegal 24 20 177.8 283 Carlow <5 6 154.6 88 Louth 13 12 142 183 Tipperary 13 16 134.1 214 Roscommon 9 7 133.2 86 Galway 22 25 132.1 341 Waterford 12 12 123.9 144 Westmeath <5 9 123.9 110 Wexford 29 17 118.2 177 Limerick <5 9 116.5 227 Wicklow 8 10 103.2 147 Sligo <5 4 90 59 Laois 5 7 83.8 71 Cavan 5 8 80.1 61 Mayo <5 3 77.4 101 Monaghan <5 2 73.3 45 Kerry 0 6 56.9 84 Clare <5 5 53.9 64 Cork 21 14 45.7 248 Leitrim 0 1 34.3 11 Kilkenny <5 3 34.3 34

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.