22 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 525 nationally and 9 deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

7 deaths occurred in March, and 2 deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 64 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,585 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 19th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 255 are men / 265 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 266 in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties. *

As of 8am today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 17th, 639,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 468,328 people have received their first dose
  • 171,258 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases**(to midnight 19Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 19Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 19Mar2021)
Ireland525503150.27152
Offaly2517388.7303
Longford77276.5113
Kildare1731237.7529
Dublin2662262243018
Meath3328210.7411
Donegal2420177.8283
Carlow<56154.688
Louth1312142183
Tipperary1316134.1214
Roscommon97133.286
Galway2225132.1341
Waterford1212123.9144
Westmeath<59123.9110
Wexford2917118.2177
Limerick<59116.5227
Wicklow810103.2147
Sligo<549059
Laois5783.871
Cavan5880.161
Mayo<5377.4101
Monaghan<5273.345
Kerry0656.984
Clare<5553.964
Cork211445.7248
Leitrim0134.311
Kilkenny<5334.334

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence is 72.9
  • 5-day moving average is 503

