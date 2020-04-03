22 more deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 18 deaths located in the east, 3 in the south, 1 in the west of the country.

· The patients included 11 females and 11 males.

· 16 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

· Median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

There have now been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.

There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.