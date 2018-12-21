Current track
22 additional Gardai to police Galway roads over Christmas

Written by on 21 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

22 additional Gardai have been deployed in Galway for the Christmas period to help with high profile roads policing.

That’s according to Western Regional Traffic Superintendent Noel Kelly who says the personnel boost has allowed him to double his fleet going out every day and night.

He says there will also be additional checkpoints scattered across the city and county in both urban and rural areas.

 

