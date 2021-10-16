2,180 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 2,180 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 — the most new infections reported in one day since late January.

406 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, 71 of them receiving intensive care.

The five-day moving average has increased to 1,851 – up from 1,686 yesterday.

A further 148 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

Daily figures show there’ve been 43-thousand 423 new cases.

The total number of new infections recorded between last Sunday and today is up 12-point-8 percent on the previous seven days.