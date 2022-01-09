21,384 new cases of Covid-19 reported

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 21,384 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today.

The five day moving average has moved to 22,181 – the highest figure since the pandemic began.

984 people are in hospital with the virus, of whom 83 are being treated in ICU.

As demand for PCR tests continues, the HSE this week estimated that up to 150-thousand Covid-19 infections may have escaped official confirmation.

From last week, symptomatic people aged between 4 and 39 were advised to contact the HSE and request for antigen tests to be sent out to them.