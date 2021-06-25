print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 213 people registered as homeless across Galway.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, which are based on figures for May.

They show that nationally, there are 7,991 people registered as homeless – of which, 2,148 are children.

The overall figure is a drop of almost 100 people compared to the previous month.

There are a total of 249 people currently registered as homeless across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – of which 141 are children.

Dublin Simon says it’s concerned about the duration of time spent by single adults in emergency accommodation, with 67 per cent now spending over six months in emergency housing situations.

James Hinchon, emergency services manager at the charity, says it’s not viable long term.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.