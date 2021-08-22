2,125 cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reporting 2,125 cases of Covid-19..

They are the highest figures recorded since the 22nd of January when 2,371 cases were recorded.

The five-day moving average of new cases now stands at 1,880 – up from 1,766 yesterday.

259 patients are in hospital with the virus while there 54 people currently in ICU.

Figures released for Galway on Friday evening show 15 receiving treatment in Galway University Hospital with 3 in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Of that number, there are now eight in ICU in Galway, the highest number of ICU Patients in the country, and two in Portiuncula.

The Chief Medical Officer says there is significant concern over the increasing number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan says the number of newly confirmed cases in hospital in the last 24 hours has reached a level not seen since mid-February.

He is urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.