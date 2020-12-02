210 drink driving offences recorded across county so far this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 210 drink driving offences have been recorded across the county so far this year.

A meeting of the county joint policing committee heard a 5 percent rise has been noted in the volume of intoxicated driving cases over the first 10 months of the year.

Speeding offences were also slightly up in the period with 5818 recorded from January to October.

The Garda statistics show many other categories of road traffic incidents decreased in the period.

There were 12 road incidents involving serious injury – a drop of 61 percent when compared to the same period last year.

There were two fatal road incidents in the period, a decline of 60 percent – However the Garda Chief noted an additional road death which took place earlier this week in Abbeyknockmoy.

There was a 9 percent reduction in those driving without insurance with 274 incidents recorded in the period.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley told the meeting that despite the closure of pubs due to COVID-19 restrictions, people continue to consume alcohol in the home with some still choosing to drive while under the influence.