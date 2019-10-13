21 targets under investigation by Criminal Assets Bureau in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 21 targets under investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Galway – one of the highest figures in the west.

That’s according to new figures, which show the figure for Galway is higher than Mayo and Sligo/Leitrim, but broadly in line with the national average.

While Galway stands at 21, Mayo has 7 targets under investigation, Sligo/Leitrim has 17, and Roscommon/Longford has 24.

The highest figure is in West Dublin – which has twice as many targets under investigation by CAB than any other Garda division.

That’s according to today’s Sunday Independent which reports that over 1,300 people or organisations are under investigation nationwide.

Up to the end of September 2019, the Criminal Assets Bureau was investigating 235 targets in Dublin West alone.

Outside of the capital, Limerick had the highest rate with 98 CAB investigations followed by Meath, Kildare and Wexford.

Mayo and Cork North had the least amount of investigations.

The figures come after the Criminal Assets Bureau told the High Court last Tuesday that ‘security’ or ‘protection money’ was being paid to gangland figures to allow social housing be built in Cherry Orchard in West Dublin

CAB is continuing its investigations of protection rackets while the Government announced an independent investigation into the extortion at Cherry Orchard.