Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 21 suspected cases of Covid-19 in Galway hospitals today – up from 16 last week.

Figures released by the HSE show one patient is being treated for Covid-19 in the ICU at UHG today, while there are two ICU patients at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe awaiting test results of the virus.

HSE figures show that there are 21 suspected cases of the virus undergoing general treatment in Galway Hospitals, with 16 at UHG and 5 at Portiuncula.

Nationwide, there are 12 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospital today, while a further 113 patients are awaiting test results of the virus.

6 Covid-19 patients are attending ICU in Irish hospitals – with two patient using a ventilator.

Meanwhile, there are four people waiting in the emergency department at UHG today according INMO trolley watch figures.