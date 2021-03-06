21 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 539 nationally and 14 further deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 occurred in February and 4 in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,419 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 5th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 295 are men / 240 are women
  • 69% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 245 in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 414 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 101 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3rd, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 328,598 people have received their first dose
  • 146,047 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,699 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 05Mar2021)**5 day moving average (to midnight 05Mar2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (20Feb2021 to 05Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (20Feb2021 to 05Mar2021)
Ireland539488175.68,360
Longford813379.2155
Offaly611339.9265
Westmeath1416270.4240
Dublin245225249.53,362
Louth1316239308
Limerick2616227.8444
Meath4229210.7411
Kildare2925189.7422
Laois57183155
Donegal09172.1274
Mayo1510170.9223
Galway2118166.2429
Carlow74158.190
Tipperary2010151.7242
Monaghan<54148.291
Clare610136.3162
Cavan7513099
Waterford87126.5147
Roscommon<53106.969
Wicklow8886.4123
Leitrim0181.126
Sligo<5374.849
Kilkenny9473.673
Wexford14768.1102
Kerry7461.691
Cork242156.7308

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 78.4
  • 5-day moving average 488

