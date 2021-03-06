21 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 539 nationally and 14 further deaths

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 occurred in February and 4 in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,419 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 5th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

295 are men / 240 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

245 in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 414 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 101 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3rd, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

328,598 people have received their first dose

146,047 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,699 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 05Mar2021)** 5 day moving average (to midnight 05Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (20Feb2021 to 05Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (20Feb2021 to 05Mar2021) Ireland 539 488 175.6 8,360 Longford 8 13 379.2 155 Offaly 6 11 339.9 265 Westmeath 14 16 270.4 240 Dublin 245 225 249.5 3,362 Louth 13 16 239 308 Limerick 26 16 227.8 444 Meath 42 29 210.7 411 Kildare 29 25 189.7 422 Laois 5 7 183 155 Donegal 0 9 172.1 274 Mayo 15 10 170.9 223 Galway 21 18 166.2 429 Carlow 7 4 158.1 90 Tipperary 20 10 151.7 242 Monaghan <5 4 148.2 91 Clare 6 10 136.3 162 Cavan 7 5 130 99 Waterford 8 7 126.5 147 Roscommon <5 3 106.9 69 Wicklow 8 8 86.4 123 Leitrim 0 1 81.1 26 Sligo <5 3 74.8 49 Kilkenny 9 4 73.6 73 Wexford 14 7 68.1 102 Kerry 7 4 61.6 91 Cork 24 21 56.7 308

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.