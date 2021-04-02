21 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 591 nationally and 8 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,713 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 1st April, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 237,187* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 292 are men / 295 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 264 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 603,802 people have received their first dose
  • 236,759 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

  • 7-day incidence 81.6
  • 5-day moving average 533

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 237,187 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 01Apr2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 01Apr2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)New Cases during last 14 days (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)
Ireland591533166.67,935
Offaly2425510.5398
Donegal2520286.4456
Westmeath2821258.0229
Dublin288235252.33,400
Meath3031228.2445
Kildare4036223.4497
Laois2717222.0188
Longford<54178.673
Cavan911168.0128
Louth513161.4208
Tipperary1112158.6253
Wexford<512142.3213
Wicklow208108.8155
Roscommon02108.570
Limerick613102.1199
Galway2117100.8260
Waterford<5599.8116
Mayo<5985.8112
Carlow<5368.539
Monaghan6665.240
Leitrim0162.420
Clare<5455.566
Cork192249.4268
Kilkenny<5140.340
Sligo<5136.624
Kerry9425.738

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

