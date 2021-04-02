21 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 591 nationally and 8 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
4 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February.
The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.
There has been a total of 4,713 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 1st April, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 237,187* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 292 are men / 295 are women
- 72% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 264 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 603,802 people have received their first dose
- 236,759 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
- 7-day incidence 81.6
- 5-day moving average 533
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 237,187 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 01Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 01Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)
|Ireland
|591
|533
|166.6
|7,935
|Offaly
|24
|25
|510.5
|398
|Donegal
|25
|20
|286.4
|456
|Westmeath
|28
|21
|258.0
|229
|Dublin
|288
|235
|252.3
|3,400
|Meath
|30
|31
|228.2
|445
|Kildare
|40
|36
|223.4
|497
|Laois
|27
|17
|222.0
|188
|Longford
|<5
|4
|178.6
|73
|Cavan
|9
|11
|168.0
|128
|Louth
|5
|13
|161.4
|208
|Tipperary
|11
|12
|158.6
|253
|Wexford
|<5
|12
|142.3
|213
|Wicklow
|20
|8
|108.8
|155
|Roscommon
|0
|2
|108.5
|70
|Limerick
|6
|13
|102.1
|199
|Galway
|21
|17
|100.8
|260
|Waterford
|<5
|5
|99.8
|116
|Mayo
|<5
|9
|85.8
|112
|Carlow
|<5
|3
|68.5
|39
|Monaghan
|6
|6
|65.2
|40
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|62.4
|20
|Clare
|<5
|4
|55.5
|66
|Cork
|19
|22
|49.4
|268
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|40.3
|40
|Sligo
|<5
|1
|36.6
|24
|Kerry
|9
|4
|25.7
|38
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.