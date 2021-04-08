21 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 400 nationwide with 7 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today 2 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February.
The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 – 89 years.
There has been a total of 4,737* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 7th April, the HPSC has been notified of 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 239,723** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 205 are men / 193 are women
- 72% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 226 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 5th 2021, 940,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 667,182 people have received their first dose
- 273,701 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,737 deaths reflects this.
** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,723 confirmed cases reflects this.
*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 7th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases*** (to midnight 7Apr2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 7Apr 2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 7Apr 2021)
|Ireland
|400
|408
|147.3
|7014
|Offaly
|12
|10
|346.3
|270
|Westmeath
|<5
|10
|261.3
|232
|Laois
|13
|10
|240.9
|204
|Dublin
|162
|179
|225.6
|3040
|Kildare
|61
|35
|225.2
|501
|Donegal
|17
|16
|190.3
|303
|Cavan
|8
|7
|189
|144
|Meath
|17
|20
|180.5
|352
|Longford
|6
|4
|151.7
|62
|Louth
|5
|13
|142
|183
|Wicklow
|13
|10
|123.6
|176
|Wexford
|7
|10
|117.6
|176
|Tipperary
|<5
|9
|109.7
|175
|Monaghan
|7
|5
|104.3
|64
|Mayo
|6
|5
|90.4
|118
|Galway
|21
|17
|89.1
|230
|Limerick
|<5
|8
|85.7
|167
|Roscommon
|<5
|2
|80.6
|52
|Waterford
|<5
|5
|66.3
|77
|Cork
|26
|24
|58.9
|320
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|53.1
|17
|Carlow
|<5
|1
|42.2
|24
|Clare
|0
|2
|42.1
|50
|Kerry
|<5
|3
|29.1
|43
|Kilkenny
|0
|1
|23.2
|23
|Sligo
|0
|1
|16.8
|11
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- the 7-day incidence rate is 65.9
- the 5-day moving average is 408