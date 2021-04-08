21 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 400 nationwide with 7 additional deaths

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 2 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February. 

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 – 89 years.

There has been a total of 4,737* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 7th April, the HPSC has been notified of 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 239,723** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 205 are men / 193 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 226 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 5th 2021, 940,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 667,182 people have received their first dose
  • 273,701 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,737 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,723 confirmed cases reflects this.

*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 7th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases*** (to midnight 7Apr2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 7Apr 2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 7Apr 2021)
Ireland400408147.37014
Offaly1210346.3270
Westmeath<510261.3232
Laois1310240.9204
Dublin162179225.63040
Kildare6135225.2501
Donegal1716190.3303
Cavan87189144
Meath1720180.5352
Longford64151.762
Louth513142183
Wicklow1310123.6176
Wexford710117.6176
Tipperary<59109.7175
Monaghan75104.364
Mayo6590.4118
Galway211789.1230
Limerick<5885.7167
Roscommon<5280.652
Waterford<5566.377
Cork262458.9320
Leitrim<5153.117
Carlow<5142.224
Clare0242.150
Kerry<5329.143
Kilkenny0123.223
Sligo0116.811

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • the 7-day incidence rate is 65.9
  • the 5-day moving average is 408

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR