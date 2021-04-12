21 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 394 nationwide with no additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 241,330* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 179 are men / 214 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 227 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 745,363 people have received their first dose
  • 313,031 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 241,330 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

  • 7-day incidence 60.5
  • 5-day moving average 404

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 11Apr2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Apr 2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Apr 2021)
Ireland394404131.96,281
Offaly2013278.3217
Kildare3438213474
Dublin175180207.22,792
Laois129201.9171
Westmeath59196174
Meath1721168.2328
Donegal1619160.2255
Cavan77154.9118
Longford<54129.753
Louth<57119.5154
Monaghan<5511470
Mayo2112100.4131
Wicklow<5894.8135
Galway211886.8224
Roscommon<5486.856
Wexford<5382.8124
Tipperary<5582.7132
Limerick201071.3139
Cork81756.9309
Waterford6349.958
Leitrim0143.714
Kerry8541.361
Clare633744
Carlow0133.419
Sligo0121.414
Kilkenny<5115.115

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

