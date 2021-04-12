21 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 394 nationwide with no additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 241,330* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 179 are men / 214 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 227 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 745,363 people have received their first dose
- 313,031 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 241,330 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 60.5
- 5-day moving average 404
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 11Apr2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Apr 2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Apr 2021)
|Ireland
|394
|404
|131.9
|6,281
|Offaly
|20
|13
|278.3
|217
|Kildare
|34
|38
|213
|474
|Dublin
|175
|180
|207.2
|2,792
|Laois
|12
|9
|201.9
|171
|Westmeath
|5
|9
|196
|174
|Meath
|17
|21
|168.2
|328
|Donegal
|16
|19
|160.2
|255
|Cavan
|7
|7
|154.9
|118
|Longford
|<5
|4
|129.7
|53
|Louth
|<5
|7
|119.5
|154
|Monaghan
|<5
|5
|114
|70
|Mayo
|21
|12
|100.4
|131
|Wicklow
|<5
|8
|94.8
|135
|Galway
|21
|18
|86.8
|224
|Roscommon
|<5
|4
|86.8
|56
|Wexford
|<5
|3
|82.8
|124
|Tipperary
|<5
|5
|82.7
|132
|Limerick
|20
|10
|71.3
|139
|Cork
|8
|17
|56.9
|309
|Waterford
|6
|3
|49.9
|58
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|43.7
|14
|Kerry
|8
|5
|41.3
|61
|Clare
|6
|3
|37
|44
|Carlow
|0
|1
|33.4
|19
|Sligo
|0
|1
|21.4
|14
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|15.1
|15
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.