21 million euro paid to nine and a half thousand Galway farmers

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Just over nine and a half thousand Galway farmers are this week receiving 21 million euro in grant aid

The allocation is being made under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme.

Galway based Senator Sean Kyne says this payment which represents 85% of the total payment due is an important boost to Galway farmers with contractor and other bills falling due

Senator Kyne says a number of payments are still being processed and will be paid later in the year subject to information being submitted or stocking rates achieved.

The Department of Agriculture has also confirmed that arrangements are being finalised to pay out 70% of the basic payment scheme on October 18th.