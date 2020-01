Galway Bay fm newsroom – 21 million euro in funding has been announced for four sports projects in Galway through the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund

The projects are in the city centre, Knocknacarra, Oranmore and New Inn.

The funding consists of €10m for Connacht Rugby towards the historic redevelopment of the sportsground, which will provide for a modern rugby stadium and state of the art facilities.

